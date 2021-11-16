The worst of the damaging wind is behind us, but it’s still going to be a windy night – Kris

Whew! The gusty winds that knocked out power and toppled trees across the Inland Northwest today are decreasing. However, it is going to be windy through the overnight and right on into Tuesday. A HIGH WIND WARNING continues until 10 p.m. However, instead of 60-70 mph wind gusts, we will be dealing more with 40-50 mph gusts. That’s still enough to knock out power and do some minor damage to small trees and branches. Otherwise on Tuesday expect a mix of sun and clouds. The windiest weather will be in the morning. Expect much calmer conditions by late afternoon/early evening. Temperatures take a big drop from today. Highs will climb into the lower 40s, which is actually right about average.

High pressure will build in on Wednesday for one beautiful, sunny, chilly day. The next storm system moves in for late Thursday and Friday. It’s bringing a chance of rain and snow to the region, but depending on the timing, we could see our first measurable snow in Spokane. Stay tuned!