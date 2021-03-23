‘The worst is behind us’: Local gyms prepare for Phase 3 guidelines

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s now easier to get to the gym. Under the new guidelines, gyms can operate at 50% capacity.

“It feels like we’re on the other side of things. We’ve kind of crested, it’s the worst that it’s been and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and we’re actually moving towards it,” said Jaunessa Walsh, owner of Farmgirlfit.

It’s a light Walsh has been searching for ever since the pandemic forced her to shut her doors not once, but twice.

“After a little bit of feeling sorry for ourselves and just kind of frustrated at the situation, we moved all of our operations online,” said Walsh.

Once Phase 2 began, they allowed up to 12 people per class. Under the Phase 3 guidelines, they can now have up to 30.

“If you take a look around this space, that would be pretty tight and it would require sharing a lot of equipment,” Walsh said.

That’s why for now, Walsh is playing it safe, allowing just 15 people per class.

“It’s also looking at what our client’s needs are, what their expectations are, their level of comfort,” said Walsh.

Instead, they’ll be operating their childcare at a limited capacity so that moms can get back into their fitness routines.

There are also big changes happening at the YMCA.

“We can have members come in when they want rather than set a time when they can come in,” said Deborah Macdonald, Health and Wellness Director with the YMCA.

Starting Monday, you’ll no longer need an appointment to work out in the Wellness Center.

According to the new guidelines, they’d be able to allow 75 people in at a time. However, they’ve decided to keep it at 45-50 for now.

“It comes down to spacing people out to make sure they’re within the guidelines that have set forth by the state,” said Macdonald.

