The winter-weather doldrums continue, but there are some changes later this week – Kris

I did get snowed on today. I was waiting for coffee and counted five snowflakes on my windshield, and then it ended. That just about what you can expect tonight and tomorrow. The low clouds and patchy fog will continue for Tuesday. However, a weak disturbance will bring a chance of the very lightest of sprinkles or flurries to the region overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will bottom out just below freezing. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid 30s, which is exactly average.

Wednesday will be equally as quiet, but there is a larger storm on the way for Thursday that will bring a rain/snow mix and breezy conditions to the Inland Northwest. By Thursday night, a strong ridge of high pressure will return. Therefore, expect more low clouds and fog through the weekend.