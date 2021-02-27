The windy, showery weather is coming to an end to let the sun shine on your Saturday!

I’ve been looking forward to Saturday ALL WEEK, for more than usual reasons. The last of a few rain and snow showers are tapering off this evening and the winds are dying down. Expect blue skies and sunshine tomorrow!!! After some patchy morning fog, that is. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be topping out just a little below average thanks to a northerly flow.

For Sunday, there is a chance of mountain snow in the early morning, but conditions should be mostly dry in the valleys with a mix of sun and clouds. If there is any light snow in the valleys of North Idaho Sunday morning, it won’t amount to much. High temperatures will remain below average through the weekend. A warming trend kicks off on Monday, as temperatures warm from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Expect dry conditions through the workweek, with only a chance of mountain showers.