The White Elephant has moved to its new home at the Looff Carrousel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The iconic White Elephant, ‘Isidore,’ which sat outside the White Elephant store for decades, has been moved to its new home at the Loof Carrousel.

The White Elephant stores were a staple in Spokane and Spokane Valley, founded in 1946 by John Conley. Back in the day, the store mostly sold military surplus, but after Conley and his wife, Mary, welcomed kids into the world, they added toys and sporting goods.

Some years later, Conley bought the iconic white elephant—only 10 cents to ride—and kept it out in front of the store.

The White Elephant stores closed in July, but Riverfront Park says the white elephant ride will remain 10 cents forever.

🐘 The White Elephant Stores iconic elephant, Isidore, has arrived at her new home in the Looff Carrousel building! The elephant will remain 10 cents to ride in perpetuity, as part of the gift agreement. Welcome to Riverfront Park, Isidore! pic.twitter.com/QLKDKJWCPM — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) August 11, 2020

