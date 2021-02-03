The Weeknd set to perform at Spokane Arena next year

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Spokane Arena Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s Super Bowl halftime start, The Weeknd announced he will perform at the Spokane Arena in April 2022.

The performer’s After Hours World Tour is the first world tour announced for 2022 and the first concert the Arena has announced since the pandemic began. The Spokane Arena will host the Weeknd on April 30.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m.

