The weekend is here, but the pretty fall weather will only last for the first half – Kris

It’s a big weekend for FOOTBALL, both down in Pullman with the Cougs and right in your own living room on TV. Luckily, the weather is going to cooperate no matter how you plan to cheer on your favorite teams. Expect mostly sunny and cool conditions for Saturday and for WSU’s homecoming game. It will be a cold start to the day, with morning lows down in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s, which is just a little below average. Hopefully, the sunshine will make it seem even warmer. Sunday will be a better day to stay indoors to watch the games. Rain moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Most of the wet weather should be over by noon Sunday. However, it’s still going to be a windy, cool and not very pleasant day.

Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop for an unseasonably cool work week. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the first half of the week. Overnight lows will easily drop to around freezing. It will, however, stay dry through the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies.