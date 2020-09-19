The weekend forecast is a breath of fresh air! -Kris

This is the last official weekend of summer, and finally, we should be able to get outside and enjoy it. A cold front is bringing showers and westerly winds to the region. That should result in a dramatic improvement in our air quality through the weekend. The AIR QUALITY ALERT will end Saturday morning. The chance of showers will continue through the day, but the best chance of rain will be over North Idaho and the northeast mountains of Washington. Saturday will also be breezy and cool, with temperatures topping out right around 70. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s for Sunday, however, expect blue skies and light winds. It will be a great day for a Bloomsday run!

FALL officially starts Tuesday morning, and it will feel a little like fall next week. You expect sunshine and seasonal conditions through Wednesday. The possibility of showers returns to our forecast on Thursday and Friday.