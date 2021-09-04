The weather wants you to go outside and play this Labor Day Weekend – Kris

Before we dive head-first into the busy routine of fall, enjoy a spectacular three-day weekend full of promise for summer fun. Saturday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s. That’s about five degrees above average. The sunny, warm weather continues on Sunday, however, there is the potential for a breezy afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 20 mph are possible. Meanwhile, it’s a weather trifecta as the Labor Day forecast calls for sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

The dry and warm conditions will continue for back to work and school on Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday could be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will cool back to seasonal average for the end of next week.