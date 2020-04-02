The weather is improving, slowly – Mark

A band of light snow moved over Eastern Washington and North Idaho and is now in Montana.

Any snow from this morning will melt as we should see temps in the 40’s and some sunshine as well.

Variable clouds with sun breaks and light winds for today. A cool start with a cool finish as well.

Today looks pretty good with variable clouds and just isolated showers. Early Friday morning light snow possible then partly cloudy later. The weekend looks great for Saturday and chance of showers on Sunday. Warming next week and should be drier.