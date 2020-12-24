The Way Out Shelter installs 102 new beds for guests ahead of Christmas

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvations Army of Spokane is gifting 102 new beds to its shelter guests just in time for Christmas.

The new twin beds will replace cots at The Way Out Shelter, and come with two drawers each for those experiencing homelessness to hold their personal items.

“Proper rest is needed to be alert and successful when it comes to working, finding employment or locating new housing. We care about our guests and we want to help give them a hand-up in becoming self-sufficient,” said Major Ken Perine, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Spokane.

