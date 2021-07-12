How to stay safe while boating this summer

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s, more people are looking for ways to cool off. Washington is home to thousands of lakes, and waterways are busier than ever. That’s why it’s important to stay safe and aware.

“The waterways have increased dramatically, and I think it’s just not because the temperatures out and people want to be in the water but the lack of other things to do with COVID hitting,” said Jim Ebel, the Marine Enforcement Coordinator with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Ebel says he’s never seen this many personal watercrafts on the water including paddleboards, kayaks and jet skis. More people are exploring Washington’s lakes and rivers, but Ebel says every waterway isn’t equipped to hold that many people, especially on the weekends.

“The more vessel traffic we have on our waterways, the more there’s an increase for people not paying attention and the more potential there is for people running into each other,” he said.

That’s why he’s encouraging boaters to stay focused on the water, look at surroundings are have lifejackets readily available.

“Life jackets work when you wear them,” Ebel said.

In Washington, it’s a state law to have life jackets on board any boat, paddleboard or kayak. In Spokane County, on the Spokane River, life jackets have to be on your person. It’s also a law to have a whistle when boating because the sound travels much further if someone’s struggling.

Devin Reed came out to Silver Lake today to kayak with his family. He’s enjoying being out in nature and finding a way to cool off.

“Since COVID and stuff, it’s been a little nice to get out now, and with it being hot, being on the water, it’s just a refreshing type of day,” Reed said.

Ebel says boaters need to keep their eyes out for kayakers and jet skiers. With boating education, anyone 14 and older can drive a jet ski. He says having kids this young on the water can cause issues if people aren’t looking out.

To enjoy the summer, the Sheriff’s Office wants you to make use of all the water nearby, but staying safe is most important.

“It’s hot out. We get it.” Ebel said. “We want you to use the water to cool down. We just want people to be safe about it.”

