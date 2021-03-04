The warming trend continues for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a gorgeous week across the Inland Northwest! Temperatures are trending above average and will continue that way through the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will linger in the 50s once again for our Thursday with widespread sunshine. Some areas will even reach the upper 60s!

Our temperatures will continue warming up through Friday, with Spokane reaching the 60s. We have a disturbance heading our way Saturday, bringing us cooler temperatures and the potential for rain in the lower valleys. As of right now, the chances for precipitation are looking slim. We’ll be back into the 40s once Monday rolls around. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!