The warmest weather of the season is on the way this week! -Kris

After a solid week of cool, showery, and at times, SNOWY weather, get ready for a nice stretch of sunny, warm days! Temperatures for Tuesday will top out in the upper 50s in Spokane with mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds of up to 25 mph will develop in the afternoon.

High pressure begins taking over on Wednesday, and that’s going to give us another bump in temperatures. Many locations will experience highs in the 60s and even 70s through Friday. That’s the warmest weather of the season so far!

Right now, it looks like things will cool down a little bit for the Easter weekend. There’s also a chance for showers to return to the mountain areas of the Inland Northwest on Saturday and possibly Sunday.