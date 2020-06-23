The warm, sunny summer weather you’ve been waiting for -Kris

Spokane officially hit 80° today, and temperatures will jump another 5 to 10 degrees for Tuesday. It will likely be the warmest day of the season so far. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather, and that will keep the skies clear and the winds light.

A weak disturbance on Wednesday will bring a chance of mountain showers and thunderstorms, and it will also keep our temperatures from climbing any higher. Blue skies return full-force for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 80s in most locations. A cooler and showery pattern is expected by Sunday and into early next week.