The Warehouse Athletic Facility starts new ‘Hoops Camp’ for youth basketball players

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Warehouse Athletic Facility is excited to host their first annual Summer Hoops Camps for ages 9-14.

These week-long camps are designed for intermediate/advanced basketball players and will focus on individual skill development as well as team play.

Camp will be held from 9:00am-3:30pm Monday-Friday during select weeks this summer.

These weeks are June 28 to July 2, July 12 to July 16, July 26 to July 30 and August 9 to August 13.

Both Individual and Team registrations are available and spots are anticipated to fill up quickly!

The pricing is $199 per player, but there are team rates.

See the event page here for more information and to sign up.

Coach Louie Vargas will be the head coach of Hoops Camps at The Warehouse.

Coach Vargas was the recipient of numerous awards while playing including Gatorade Player of the Year, McDonalds All-American, member of the Samoa National Team.

He also brings with him over 16 years of coaching experience at every level from Youth to Collegiate.

He is currently the Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach at North Idaho College.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.