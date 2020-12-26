The Wandering Table to temporarily close while restaurant adapts during pandemic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wandering Table in Kendall Yards will temporarily close in January while the restaurant adapts amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“As more and more great restaurants continue to open and operate, we have decided that our time to refocus our energies into something new is now,” said Chef Adam Hegsted.

The restaurant initially announced it would end operations January 9, but Hegsted has since clarified they plan to reopen at a later date “with a pivot in a different direction.”

This could include a concept and menu change, according to the Kendall Yards Business District.

The Wandering Table is one of the many local restaurants owned by Hegsted. Others include Incrediburger & Eggs, The Yards Bruncheon, and Honey Eatery & Social Club in Coeur d’Alene. You can learn more about Hegsted and the Eat Good Group here.

READ: The Wandering Table makes slower adjustment to phase 2 guidelines

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.