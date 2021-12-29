The travel nightmare continues for people waiting for flights in and out of Spokane

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– COVID-19 staffing problems and bad weather across the country continue to cause a traveling nightmare.

It’s led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations over the past few days. That includes flights in and out of Spokane International Airport.

One of the people who was waiting to get on a flight is Tristan Barnett. He goes to school in Michigan and said his flight was rebooked three days out.

He’s in town visiting family in the Tri-Cities. So, after they drove him to the Spokane airport and dropped him off they then had to turn around and get him again when his flight got changed.

“I was really looking forward to the study time you know back home, and especially the time lag, so it’ll be annoying for that, but it’s nothing can’t handle,” Barnett said.

Beverly Ferraro said her Mexico vacation has been put on hold for three days. She had one stop in Seattle but was told crews there couldn’t keep up with the de-icing. Now, she’s stuck in Spokane.

“It took us eight hours to shut the house down and get all the water out of the pipes, so we can’t go back home, so now we’ll find something to do for three days here,” Ferraro said.

What happens after your flight gets canceled or delayed is all up to the airline.

Delta and United said they are giving out credit vouchers. Delta said it’s expecting to cancel about 250 flights across the U.S. Tuesday. Southwest said it canceled about 80 because of the weather.

Airlines said they are working around the clock to get people where they need to be.

The best thing to do is monitor your flight status before you get to the airport and once you’re there.

