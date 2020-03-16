‘The time to act is now’: Idaho teacher’s union urges Gov. Little to close schools statewide

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Education Association (IEA) called on the state to close all schools for at least three weeks to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Education leaders are uniquely positioned to help ‘flatten the curve’ and stave off a massive health crisis,” says Layne McInelly, IEA President. “Recognizing that school buildings often hold more than 250 people, five days a week, we must close our schools immediately for the health of our communities, students and staff.”

Governor Brad Little held a conference call with school leaders on Sunday, just hours after this plea, to instead leave it up to individual school districts.

“Closing our schools will help prevent this disease from peaking, which would severely compromise our healthcare system and force a triage of life-saving care for patients,” says McInelly. “Schools are environments where viruses are likely to spread exponentially. The day a case is confirmed in one of our schools is the day after we should have closed the schools. The time to act is now.”

