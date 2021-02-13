The three-day weekend starts with below-zero wind chill and ends with snow!

Kris Crocker by Kris Crocker, Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — This winter weather isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

There’s a 50% chance of snow throughout the Inland Northwest on Saturday, though it won’t amount to much in the first day. You can expect an accumulation of less than an inch of snow on Saturday, with highs reaching 21 degrees. Highs on Sunday could reach 25 degrees, with snow accumulation amounting to 1 to 2 inches.

That snow is expected to last through the start of the work week, according to the National Weather Service.

