The. Supper Club offering pre-packaged breakfast, dinner, snacks for Back-To-School meal special

by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now The. Supper Club pre-packaged meals

SPOKANE, Wash. — Still need help prepping those Back-To-School meals?

The. Supper Club, a local pre-packaged food delivery service, wants to help you make breakfast, dinner and snacks for the whole family.

You can ‘Let Martha Make It’ and take meal-prepping off your to-do list for the beginning of the school year.

The September Back-To-School special includes five family-sized dinners, a variety of breakfast options (30 servings) and 2 packs of Domestikated Biscuits.

You’ll also get a weekly “fresh bag” that includes five lbs of apples, one bunch of bananas, supplies to make one fresh salad, one bread loaf of your choice (white, wheat, or sourdough bread from Bake My Day), a dozen organic large eggs and a secret family sized treat!

The cost is $220 per week and space is limited!

If you have kids who are away from home for school, consider getting them a student care package!

Martha makes a nutritious meal boxes with baked treat and pre-packaged snacks.

This is also available to order weekly.

For more information, see The. Supper Club website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.