The sunshine returns, plus a warming trend kicks off on Tuesday -Kris

We might start off Tuesday with some clouds, but skies will clear by mid morning. High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s, which is a little above average.

The warming trend will continue through a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday and right on into Thursday as high pressure develops over the region. Highs on Thursday could reach the lower 60s. Things start to change on Friday. A cold front will move through the area bringing showers and cooler than average conditions through the weekend. Winds will also be picking up Friday and Saturday. SPRING officially starts on Saturday. The Vernal Equinox is at 2:37 a.m. PDT.