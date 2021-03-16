The sunshine is sticking around – Mark

It’s a beautiful day in the Inland Northwest and the sun is going to be sticking around for a bit!

Here’s a look at today’s forecast:

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Mostly sunny

More sun on the way for St. Paddy’s Day

Warming up through Thursday

Friday brings showers

Our temperatures today are about average for this time of year.

High pressure keeps us under a sunny and calm sky. We’ll be warming into the 60sby Thursday. A front is due in Thursday night into Friday, bringing cooler conditions and rain showers.. the weekend looks dry and mild.