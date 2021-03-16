The sunshine is sticking around – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

It’s a beautiful day in the Inland Northwest and the sun is going to be sticking around for a bit!

Here’s a look at today’s forecast:

Tue Rest Of Your

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  • Mostly sunny
  • More sun on the way for St. Paddy’s Day
  • Warming up through Thursday
  • Friday brings showers

Tue 4 Things Mid

Our temperatures today are about average for this time of year.

Tue Highs

High pressure keeps us under a sunny and calm sky. We’ll be warming into the 60sby Thursday. A front is due in Thursday night into Friday, bringing cooler conditions and rain showers.. the weekend looks dry and mild.

Tue Planning 7

