The sunshine is sticking around – Mark
It’s a beautiful day in the Inland Northwest and the sun is going to be sticking around for a bit!
Here’s a look at today’s forecast:
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- Mostly sunny
- More sun on the way for St. Paddy’s Day
- Warming up through Thursday
- Friday brings showers
Our temperatures today are about average for this time of year.
High pressure keeps us under a sunny and calm sky. We’ll be warming into the 60sby Thursday. A front is due in Thursday night into Friday, bringing cooler conditions and rain showers.. the weekend looks dry and mild.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.