The sunshine is here to stay…for now. Enjoy it while it lasts! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a gorgeous day on Thursday! We saw sunny skies with light rain on and off throughout the day.
We had breezy conditions for most of the day, but those winds are starting to settle down. It’s a calm night across most of the region with areas of patchy fog in Coeur d’Alene.
Get ready for another beautiful day on Friday! Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s with mostly sunshine.
Those mild conditions are expected to stick around into the weekend. Now is the time to get any yard work out of the way before the snow returns early next week! As of right now, we should dry out just in time for Thanksgiving.
