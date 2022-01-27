The sun will soon set after 5 p.m. in the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the Inland Northwest slogs through the long, dark days of winter. But sunnier days are on the way.

It’s a celebration for those of us in the INW and signals the coming of spring.

Spokane will see its first post-5 p.m. sunset on February 7. People in Coeur d’Alene will have to wait a bit longer and will see their first sunset after 5 p.m. on February 9.

As the region welcomes later sunsets, we will also enjoy earlier sunrises. Spokane’s first sunrise before 7 a.m. comes February 13. Coeur d’Alene will see that early sun on the 11th.

We’ll see days with even more daylight come March. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 13 and as we observe that once again, it begs the question: Didn’t we vote to make DST permanent?

Washingtonians did do that two years ago. The measure was also signed by Governor Jay Inslee, but it can only take effect if passed by Congress.

Washington Senator Patty Murray has partnered with Florida Senator Marco Rubio to push toward that change with the “Sunshine Protection Act.”

“To put it simply, Americans want more sunshine and less depression. That’s why I am proud to be a co-sponsor of the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 which would extend Daylight Saving Time permanently so Americans can enjoy having sunlight during their most productive hours of the day and never have to worry about changing their clocks again. Congress needs to be a part of the solution. Here’s a bipartisan issue that we can and should all get behind,” Murray said in November. “For goodness’ sake, voters across the country have shown they support this, research shows this is good for public health, and studies demonstrate real economic benefits.”

