The sun will not set after 7 p.m. until March

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash. — With colder weather coming this way, the days are getting shorter, and fall is starting to show its colors in more ways than one.

Fall sunsets are moving up earlier in the day and it’s going to keep getting darker from there.

Expect to see Spokane sunsets no later than 7 p.m. until March 19. The last sunset to go past 7 p.m. this year was on September 15. If you’re hoping to catch the sunset this evening, be sure to look outside at 6:39 p.m.

The shortest day of the year in Spokane will take place this coming December 21.

