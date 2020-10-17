The sun will not set after 6 p.m. until next March!

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s cold, it’s windy, it’s a little bit rainy—and starting Friday night, you won’t see a 6 p.m. sunset until March!

It happens every year, but fall came a bit late to the Inland Northwest this time around, so the changes are rather surprising! Friday night, the sun will set at 5:58 p.m. It won’t set any later than that until Daylight Savings Time on March 14, 2021.

Our earliest sunset is only a few months away — on December 8, the sun will be going down at 3:57 p.m., and December 21 will be the darkest day of the year, with only 8 hours, 25 minutes and 7 seconds of daylight!

