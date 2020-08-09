The sun is making a comeback! Get ready for 80s and sunny skies on Sunday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a cloudy and calm day across the region. We had chilly overnight lows, sitting mostly in the 40s and 50s in most places.
We’re anticipating gorgeous conditions for Sunday. We’ll warm up just a bit in most areas with mostly sunshine across the region!
Temperatures are expected to warm up even more for the start of our work week. It looks like our next cool down will enter the forecast on Wednesday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.