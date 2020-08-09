The sun is making a comeback! Get ready for 80s and sunny skies on Sunday – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday was a cloudy and calm day across the region. We had chilly overnight lows, sitting mostly in the 40s and 50s in most places.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Lows for tonight will sit in the 40s and 50s in most areas, with a slight breeze. Skies should start clearing out overnight with mild temps in store for Sunday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/dZCUpL6HEh — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 8, 2020

We’re anticipating gorgeous conditions for Sunday. We’ll warm up just a bit in most areas with mostly sunshine across the region!

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: 80s all around for our Sunday! (Well, almost 80 in Sandpoint). It's going to be a gorgeous day with mostly sunshine in the forecast! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/3bSvh5g0tl — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 8, 2020

Temperatures are expected to warm up even more for the start of our work week. It looks like our next cool down will enter the forecast on Wednesday.

7-DAY FORECAST: Looks like the sun will be making a comeback tomorrow! We should be in the 80s in most places for our Sunday. We'll warm back up into the upper 80s just in time for our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/p3RsajygWD — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 9, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.