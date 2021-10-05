The Spokane Parks Foundation is turning 70 and you’re invited to help celebrate

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Parks Foundation is celebrating a milestone this week and you’re invited.

It is turning 70! To mark the occasion, it is throwing a virtual party. It all kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Spokane Parks Foundation will showcase its programs and tell the tales of all the helpful and healthy resources it has given to the Spokane County community.

The foundation says it lends a hand to parks and recreation programs when they need to fill the financial gap between what they need and what their budget is.

Since 1951, the Spokane Parks Foundation has invested more than $5 million in the Spokane County area. The money has helped give resources for vibrant, healthy, accessible recreation programs and parks.

“Improving access to our parks and pools is the cornerstone of the Spokane Parks Foundation,” said Terri Fortner, Executive Director. “As we reflect on 70 years of creating access and equity, as well as building community, we have a bold vision for our future. We realize now more than ever the importance of parks and outdoor recreational programs to our mental and physical health – these beautiful open spaces are the perfect place to explore and enjoy while helping us to stay active, stay safe and stay distant. For the past 7 decades, the Spokane Parks Foundation has cultivated the health, growth and enjoyment of our communities by inspiring giving and passion for our parks. The Spokane Parks Foundation is the premier foundation to provide resources for vibrant, healthy, accessible recreation programs and parks throughout the region. “

You can find more information about the foundation and join the virtual celebration here.

The Spokane Parks Foundation serves 110 parks in the county.

