The snow’s not over yet – Mark

The snow is here!

We’ve been warning of this storm for the past few days and now we’re in the middle of it.

The heaviest snow fell overnight and this morning, but the snow isn’t quite over yet.

Here’s a look at our snow totals as of 8 o’clock this morning:

We’ll see rain later this evening and temperatures will warm up a bit.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Our Winter Storm Warning is still in effect through this afternoon

Steady snow continues today

1-3 more inches are expected in the valleys

Snow will turn to rain later toady

Tonight’s lows will be pretty warm for this time of year. We’ll see temperatures increase into the mid 30s for the Spokane area.

Again, the snow will be steady today with our Winter Storm Warning staying in place through 4 p.m. Warmer air moves in with snow to rain around dinner time and then a rain/snow mix comes in overnight.

Friday will be windy with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Saturday will be sunny and then clouds and cooler all of next week.