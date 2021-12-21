The snow has stopped, but the temperatures are dropping for a cold start to winter – Kris

WINTER officially starts Tuesday morning at 7:59 a.m. PST, and it is going to FEEL like winter. The last of the snow showers have tapered off this evening. Skies are clearing, and dry area is moving in front the north. That’s going to allow temperatures to drop into the teens in Spokane. Further north, expect readings in the single digits for the Winter Solstice. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog and dry conditions for Tuesday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most locations will stay below freezing.

The wet weather will return late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. It will start off as snow, however, there’s warmer air on the way. High temperatures will be close to 40 degrees. Expect a mix of rain and snow during the day. Hopefully, at least the main roads will clear off nicely with the warmer weather.

Cooler weather is expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day along with the possibility of light snow. I think the odds are looking pretty good that most of us will have a White Christmas. Meanwhile, the cooling trend will continue through Christmas weekend and into next week. We have the potential for some VERY COLD weather for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!