The snow has stopped, but now the wet roads are freezing as temperatures drop tonight – Kris

The snow has tapered off this evening, but now wet roads are refreezing and patchy fog is developing. The later you can hit the road on Wednesday for your trip to Grandma’s house the better! Temperatures should climb above freezing by late morning, and road conditions will improve. There’s no new rain or snow on the way for Wednesday, and it should be relatively smooth sailing around the Inland Northwest and even over the mountain passes in all directions.

Right now, it looks like Thanksgiving day will also be quiet weather-wise. It’s going to be a fairly gray day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain showers will move in late on Thursday and into Friday, but no snow around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Temperatures will be increasing into the mid to upper 40s. We might even reach the 50s on Sunday!