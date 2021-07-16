The Shrine Circus returns to Spokane Valley Mall this weekend

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The circus is back in town! Specifically, in Spokane Valley.

The Shrine Circus had to cancel last year’s show because of the pandemic, but they’re back again this year and ready to perform.

This Friday through Sunday, audiences will be dazzled by trapeze artists, stunt acts, clowns and more.

There are no animals this year — just talented people!

The Shrine Circus will be welcoming guests at the Spokane Valley Mall.

The festivities begin Friday, July 16 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and continue Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The circus will conclude on Sunday, July 18 with shows at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office on-site at the Spokane Valley Mall (14700 E Indiana Ave.) beginning at 9 a.m. each day of the show.

General admission is $10 per person. Reserved seating is $15 and VIP Ringside are $25 per person.

Admission is free for children ages 2 and under.

The Shrine Circus also provides operating funds for the El Katif Shriners so they can continue to support the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Spokane is home to one of 22 Shriner’s Hospitals in the United States.

The El Katif Shriners are also committed to the spirit of fun, fellowship and social camaraderie and perpetuate community involvement.

The Shrine Circus is a fantastic opportunity to support local family activities.

For more information, see the official website here.

