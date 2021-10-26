The showers return tonight and stick around for Tuesday – Kris

After a beautiful start to the workweek, you can stash your sunglasses and bring back the rain jacket for Tuesday. Actually, the chance of showers will develop overnight. Winds will also be picking up, with gusts up to 25 mph in Spokane. We will start out Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, but the chance of rain will increase through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures Tuesday will top out in the lower 50s, which is exactly average.

Wednesday will be dry, but windy. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible. There’s more wet weather coming Wednesday and into Thursday. Finally, a cold front will pus across the region on Friday bringing another chance of light rain and some cooler weather for the weekend. Right now, it looks like Saturday and Sunday will be dry and cool! Good weather for Halloween fun!