The Seattle Kraken select Matthew Beniers with the number two overall pick in the draft

by Keith Osso

SEATTLE — With their first ever draft pick the Seattle Kraken take Matthew Beniers, a Center from the University of Michigan as the number two overall pick in the 2021 National Hockey League Draft.

Beniers is said to be a do-it-all forward who totaled 24 points this year for Michigan in 24 games.

The Kraken are coming off their expansion draft Wednesday that gave them the current roster of the team. The Kraken now build the future through this year’s draft.

The Kraken will play their first preseason home game in their history in Spokane coming up September 26th in the Spokane Arena.

