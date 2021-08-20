The search for the next American Idol continues in Washington Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Your ticket to Hollywood is just a Zoom call away.
This is the second year in a row “Idol Across America” has held live virtual auditions across the country, with Washington’s slotted for Monday.
During this year’s first round of auditions, hopefuls will have a chance to receive real-time feedback from producers.
This year marks the series’ fifth season on ABC and a historic 20th season for the American Idol franchise overall.
Contestants can sign up for Monday’s virtual audition here. Good luck!
