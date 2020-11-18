The Salvation Army of Spokane aiming to “Rescue Christmas” for families hit hard by the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane is striving to “Rescue Christmas” for families in our community that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Between Tuesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 19, The Salvation Army of Spokane is holding its 3rd Annual Corporate Kettle Kick Off in Spokane.

Local business staff will ring bells at the iconic red kettles to raise funds to help local vulnerable families this Christmas and into the New Year.

However, due to the pandemic and Governor Inslee’s latest announcement, the majority of participating businesses will be ringing the bell virtually.

The Salvation Army says this year, more than ever, a donation to the red kettles, in person or online, is important in providing a Merry Christmas to thousands of families, many of whom have been hit hard by COVID-19.

They have seen as much as a 50% increase in community needs because of the coronavirus, including people who don’t normally come to them for services.

There are 28 participating businesses with seven of them ringing bells at red kettles this year.

Red kettle locations include My Fresh Basket, Maryhill in Kendall Yards and River Park Square.

From Nov. 20 to Christmas Eve, you will find community members at about 50 different red kettle location across the Spokane area.

To donate online, please visit www.makingspokanebetter.com, click on ‘2020 Corporate Kettle Kick-Off’ and go to ‘Donate To A Team.’

