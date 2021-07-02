The Salvation Army collecting donations for 12th Annual Backpacks For Kids event

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids going back to school full-time this Fall are going to need new backpacks stocked with supplies.

And you can help make it happen.

This July, The Salvation Army of Spokane is once again collecting donations for its Backpacks For Kids distribution taking place on Aug. 11.

For the 12th consecutive year, The Salvation Army Spokane, in collaboration with nomnom Convenience Stores, will distribute 4,000 backpacks with school supplies to local school children, grades K-12.

During the month of July, nomnom will collect funds at its convenience stores to help with this annual school event.

Here’s a list of locations where you can donate:

Spokane

909 N. Division, 99202

1523 W. 10 th Ave., 99204

Ave., 99204 1023 W. Wellesley, 99205

2103 W. Northwest Blvd., 99205

1503 E. Illinois, 99207

3030 E. Euclid, 99207

2005 N. Hamilton, 99207

7902 N. Division, 99208

2020 W. Francis, 99208

6607 N. Nine Mile Rd., 99208

711 W. Hastings, 99218

2820 E. 57th Ave, 99223

4017 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd., 99224

Spokane Valley

10708 E. Sprague Ave., 99206

8215 E. Trent Ave., 99212

15019 E. Trent Ave., 99216

15504 E. 4th Ave., 99037

Airway Heights

1418 S. Garfield, Airway Heights, 99001

Liberty Lake

22304 E. Appleway Ave., 99019

Mead

3921 E. Mt. Spokane Pk Dr., 99021

Coeur d’Alene

1427 Best Ave., 83814

Customers of nomnom are encouraged to make a donation.

As a thank you, contributors will receive a coupon for a free 20 oz. fountain soda or 20 oz. coffee.

Everyone who donates can also add their name to a special flyer that will be displayed in the local stores

For more information, see the Salvation Army’s website.

