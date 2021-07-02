The Salvation Army collecting donations for 12th Annual Backpacks For Kids event
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids going back to school full-time this Fall are going to need new backpacks stocked with supplies.
And you can help make it happen.
This July, The Salvation Army of Spokane is once again collecting donations for its Backpacks For Kids distribution taking place on Aug. 11.
For the 12th consecutive year, The Salvation Army Spokane, in collaboration with nomnom Convenience Stores, will distribute 4,000 backpacks with school supplies to local school children, grades K-12.
During the month of July, nomnom will collect funds at its convenience stores to help with this annual school event.
Here’s a list of locations where you can donate:
Spokane
- 909 N. Division, 99202
- 1523 W. 10th Ave., 99204
- 1023 W. Wellesley, 99205
- 2103 W. Northwest Blvd., 99205
- 1503 E. Illinois, 99207
- 3030 E. Euclid, 99207
- 2005 N. Hamilton, 99207
- 7902 N. Division, 99208
- 2020 W. Francis, 99208
- 6607 N. Nine Mile Rd., 99208
- 711 W. Hastings, 99218
- 2820 E. 57th Ave, 99223
- 4017 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd., 99224
Spokane Valley
- 10708 E. Sprague Ave., 99206
- 8215 E. Trent Ave., 99212
- 15019 E. Trent Ave., 99216
- 15504 E. 4th Ave., 99037
Airway Heights
- 1418 S. Garfield, Airway Heights, 99001
Liberty Lake
- 22304 E. Appleway Ave., 99019
Mead
- 3921 E. Mt. Spokane Pk Dr., 99021
Coeur d’Alene
- 1427 Best Ave., 83814
Customers of nomnom are encouraged to make a donation.
As a thank you, contributors will receive a coupon for a free 20 oz. fountain soda or 20 oz. coffee.
Everyone who donates can also add their name to a special flyer that will be displayed in the local stores
For more information, see the Salvation Army’s website.
