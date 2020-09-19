The Ridge at Greenbluff giving away 5 free weddings to frontline workers

A local wedding venue is finding a way to give back to those on the front lines of this pandemic. You can now enter to win a free wedding at Greenbluff.

The Ridge at Greenbluff is giving away five mini weddings to military members, teachers, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.

Couples who are selected will be allowed up to 10 guests for a wedding on October 11. You’ll be given five time spots to choose from: 9-11 a.m., 11:30-1:30 p.m., 2-4 p.m., 4:30-6:30 p.m., or 7-9 p.m.

If selected, your big day will consist of a ceremony, followed by drinks, desert, line dancing, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Greenbluff will provide the caterers, as well as a tux rental for the groom at no extra cost.

You have until September 25 to apply. You can do so HERE.

