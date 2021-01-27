The return of snow! Be careful out there – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy snowy Wednesday!

Snow is tapering off with scattered flurries to the west.

Here’s a look at your day planner:

Wed Dayplanner1

A Winter Storm Warning (pink) is in effect through 3 p.m. Our advisory expires at noon.

Wed Watches1

All in all, today will be a cool winter day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Wed Highs1

This morning’s light snow brought 1-3 inches in some areas. Clouds and cool temperatures are expected later today with clouds and warmer conditions Thursday and Friday. Showers this weekend and warmer with highs around 40.

Wed Planning 7 Day1

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.