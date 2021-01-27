The return of snow! Be careful out there – Mark
Happy snowy Wednesday!
Snow is tapering off with scattered flurries to the west.
Here’s a look at your day planner:
A Winter Storm Warning (pink) is in effect through 3 p.m. Our advisory expires at noon.
All in all, today will be a cool winter day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
This morning’s light snow brought 1-3 inches in some areas. Clouds and cool temperatures are expected later today with clouds and warmer conditions Thursday and Friday. Showers this weekend and warmer with highs around 40.
