‘The reality of COVID-19 is here’: Coronavirus outbreak reported at Airway Heights Corrections Center

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Airway Heights Corrections Center has placed its main institution on restricted movement due to a significant outbreak at the facility.

According to the DOC, at least 21 inmates have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, making a total of 71 people at the facility who have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As a result, the facility is temporarily creating an alternate housing area in the main gym to provide additional room for isolation.

AHCC has been operating as a Regional Care Facility throughout the pandemic, meaning it can safely house incarcerated individuals who have COVID and require more comprehensive medical attention.

All of the inmates who tested positive in the M-Unit have since been moved to either medical isolation cells, or the Regional Care Facility. The latest data from the Department of Corrections shows 22 people are being treated in the Airway Heights RCF.

“The reality of COVID-19 is here,” it reads in a release from James Key, superintendent at AHCC. “The facility has fought long and hard for the last eight plus months to keep it out of the facility, and will continue its work to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

