The rain is on its way out – Mark

Here comes the sun!

We have more rain today, but sunshine is on the way for the weekend.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

This light rain is ending soon

Afternoon showers are expected

A dry and mild night is on the way

Sunshine this weekend!

Our rain will end this afternoon as we see temperatures in the 40s.

Our highs are just about average.

More light rain will fall today with it ending this afternoon. Clouds will stick around, but we dry up tonight with a warm and dry weekend ahead. High 40s continue into next week with sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday/