The rain is here! Make way for some warmer temperatures tomorrow – Kaitlin

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rain is starting to roll through the Inland Northwest. Spokane won’t see even a half of inch of rain, but the showers are going to be hanging around until at least 4 p.m.

Temperatures are going to be in the mid-30s throughout the day. Just before the evening, highs will be in the upper 40s. Tonight, expect a chance of showers likely between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. It won’t last long, though. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s tonight.

GOOD MORNING! As you head out the door today, grab an umbrella. Rain will start rolling in around 8 a.m. Expect temperatures to hit 47 degrees by 4 p.m. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/DDpzCrGLHL — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 16, 2020

Heading into Tuesday, it’ll be cloudy all day. Though no sun is shining through, temperatures will be warmer than today. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Temperatures will reach 56 degrees around 2 p.m. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will start to dip back into the 40s on Thursday. Though it won’t last long, expect partly sunny skies on Friday.

While we'll see rain most of the day, warm temperatures are heading our way! Tomorrow, we'll have a high of 56 degrees. Though temperatures will dip back down, the sun will start coming out this weekend. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/iLCruaGN9l — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 16, 2020

