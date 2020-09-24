The rain has finally arrived, and it’s going to linger through the weekend! -Kris

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a good soaking rain, and now that the spigot is open, the showers will stick around for a while. Steady rain will fall overnight as a cold front passes through the region. The front will also keep breezy conditions going overnight and through the day on Thursday. The chance of showers will continue Thursday, but the best chance of rain will be over the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho. In addition to rain, this change in weather pattern will bring much cooler weather. Expect high temperatures in the 60s.

Another round of widespread showers and gusty winds will develop on Friday, followed by a third found of rain for the weekend. Finally, a prolonged stretch of warmer, drier weather will arrive next workweek.