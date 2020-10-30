The Queen of Halloween: Spokane Valley homeowner puts up giant Halloween display each year

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One Spokane Valley home is completely decked out for Halloween this year.

Chris Sheppard lives on S Bettman Rd. in Spokane Valley.

She calls herself the ‘Queen of Halloween and has been decorating for the holiday for more than 25 years.

This year, she has 68 inflatables up and tons of colorful lights.

Sheppard is also a ‘Snoopy’ collector and has a lot of decorations from ‘Peanuts’.

The decorations are even spread out as far as her neighbors’ yards, with their permission.

To make things COVID-safe for trick-or-treaters, Sheppard has prepared individual treat bags and plans to hand them out at a safe distance.

She also encourages trick-or-treaters that stop by to wear a mask.

