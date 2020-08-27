‘The Podium’ unanimously chosen as new name for Spokane Sportsplex

Connor Sarles







SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sportsplex, set to finish construction in 2021, now has a new name: ‘The Podium.’

The Spokane Public Facilities District (SPFD) unanimously adopted the name.

“This is going to be a world-class venue for world-class athletes,” said District CEO Stephanie Curran. “We felt pretty strongly that it needed a world-class name.”

SPFD board members said they chose ‘The Podium’ to represent “the pinnacle of sport,” and due to the sports venue’s location—a 15-foot basalt outcropping connecting to Riverfront Park and overlooking downtown Spokane.

Architect Colin Anderson, who designed the building, described it as “situated on its own natural podium.”

“[‘Podium’ is] aspirational in a way that more descriptive terms like arena or coliseum or sportsplex simply aren’t,” said Curran. “To compete at The Podium will be to compete at the highest level.”

SPFD hopes that The Podium conjures images of competitive spirit and create an athletic brand, along the lines of Madison Square Garden, Lambeau Field and Camden Yards. This venue will be 135,000 square feet and is already scheduled to host collegiate, national and international events.

The Podium will be finished in 2021.

