The Podium to host US Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2022

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The US Indoor Track and Field Championships are set to be held in Spokane in 2022, Spokane Sports announced Saturday.

The championships will be held at The Podium, Spokane’s newly renovated athletic complex previously known as the Sportsplex. Construction on the building is still underway, but is expected to be complete by fall of 2021.

The event itself is possible thanks to the building’s newly constructed six-lane hydraulically banked track.

The event will bring much-needed revenue to the Lilac City, according to a release from Spokane Sports, which says roughly $2 million is estimated in visitor spending alone, including 2,000 overnight stays.

“We can’t think of a better way to showcase The Podium than with this flagship event for 2022,” said Eric Sawyer, Spokane Sports president and CEO. “I’m so proud of how the Spokane Sports team worked with USATF to bring this prestigious event to Spokane at a time when our community can really use a boost.”

