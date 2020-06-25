The perfect summer day in your Thursday forecast -Kris

Wednesday was a busy day of thunderstorms for many communities north of Spokane, including several severe thunderstorms through the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho. 4 News Now viewers reported hail of up to 1.5″, along with torrential rain and frequent lightning.

The thunderstorms have tapered off this evening, and skies are clearing. That sets the stage for a fabulous day of summer weather on Thursday. Expect dry, sunny and warm weather with light winds and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The warm sunny weather will continue for Friday. However, a strong cold front will move in late Friday, bringing cooler weather for Saturday. Even cooler, showery weather will kick off Sunday and continue through next week.