‘The outcry shouldn’t just be a Jewish outcry’: Chabad of Spokane offers course to combat anti-Semitism

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chabad of Spokane is a safe and welcome place for anyone.

They want to take that message into the community to outsmart anti-Semitism and create a more equitable and just society for everyone.

“Anti-Semitism is rising. It’s rising, unfortunately, within this community and it’s rising globally,” Rabbi Yisroel Hahn said. “It’s reached a height that we haven’t seen in a long time.”

That is why Rabbi Hahn is teaching a course on anti-Semitism. His intent is to teach people to be proud of their Jewish heritage and to see how the injustice towards Jews is an injustice to everyone.

“Would you like for me to put you down because you’re blonde or because you’re tall or because you’re short or because you’re American? You’re white, Black, Hispanic? That’s never acceptable,” Rabbi Hahn said.

A woman named Miriam who attended Sunday’s anti-Semitism course has experienced hate firsthand. Her parents survived the Holocaust and she has been a victim of anti-Semitism herself.

It is a type of hatred she is shocked still exists.

“I just don’t see how it should be happening,” she said.

That is why Miriam attended the course: to equip herself with ways to fight back, not just for Jews, but for everyone.

“I think it’s a larger issue that just anti-Semitism because it can be against any faith or any person,” she said.

“The outcry shouldn’t just be a Jewish outcry. It should be every person,” Rabbi Hahn said. “If we eradicate it, we really address hatred in general.”

