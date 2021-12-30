The omicron variant isn’t stopping some local schools from starting the new year in-person

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – Several colleges across Washington announced they are moving classes online when winter break is over. With Omicron spreading across the state and the Spokane Regional Health District announcing the first Omicron case, 4 News Now reached out to local school districts to see if any plans are changing.

On Wednesday, several local school districts in the Spokane area told 4 News Now they’re keeping kids in person when they return in early January. That includes Spokane, Mead, East Valley, Central Valley and Medical Lake.

The Central Valley School District says it normally looks at case numbers in individual classrooms and then individual schools and figure out where to go from there. Schools work with the health district in making closure or remote learning decisions.

CVSD says its goal is to keep students learning in person for as long and as safe as possible.

4 News Now reached out to several other districts to find out their plans but have not heard back because of the holiday break. Schools should be contacting parents if plans do change.

